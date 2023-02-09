RICHLAND, Wash.-
David Neher is the new Deputy Police Chief with the RPD.
RPD Chief Brigit Clary recently announced the promotion of Neher to the Deputy Chief position.
“I’m proud to name Deputy Chief Neher in this new role and know that he will continue to diligently serve the citizens and employees of Richland,” Chief Clary said.
Neher joined the RPD as an officer in 2021. He was promoted to Lieutenant in February 2022 and to Police Commander in April 2022 according to a City of Richland press release announcing his promotion.
Neher previously served with the Aurburn police and with the Citrus Heights, California police. Neher earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice Management in 2017 and a Masters in Administrative Leadership in 2020.
According to Richland's press release the Deputy Chief position is new at the RPD and is part of an organizational restructuring of the department.
“Dave’s commitment to public safety, community outreach, employee engagement, and support of high-performance teams is proven and respected. I look forward to working with him in this capacity," Chief Clary said.
