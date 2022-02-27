RICHLAND, Wash.-
Update 3:26 p.m.
Richland Police Department says 19-year-old Jennifer Duong from Richland was booked into the Benton County Jail on three counts of Vehicular Homicide.
Detectives were able to identify the three victims in the crash and have spoken with their families. Police say two of the victims were 19 years old and one was 20 years old. The families of the victims have requested that their identities not be released by RPD for privacy reasons and to allow them time to grieve.
Detectives learned the car that crashed was racing another vehicle. The second vehicle was described as a white 2010-2011 four door BMW sedan. Police say the BMW was seen getting gas prior to racing at a business in the 1400 block of George Washington Way. RPD says they identified the witness and driver of the BMW after they reached out to police.
Police ask that if you know any additional information to contact SECOMM Dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
RPD says the City of Richland Streets and Power Departments are continuing to work on the signal pole which was struck in the crash. Police say due to their continued work, there will continue to be traffic impacts to the area. Jadwin will remain closed between Jadwin and George Washington Way. The outside southbound lane on George WA Way will remain closed south of Lee to Comstock. Police say northbound George Washington Way will open shortly.
Previous coverage:
