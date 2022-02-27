Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY FOR THE HANFORD AREA... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected for the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&