RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to a domestic violence assault around 9:20 a.m. on May 23 on the 2100 block of Turner St.
RPD officers responded to the Brass Lamp Apartments after a neighbor reported hearing a female scream. A male suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
An Officer spotted the suspect riding an electric scooter and being chased by a female. The Officer observed the suspect going through the Jason Lee Elementary School parking lot at about 40 mph.
According to Richland Police Jason Lee was placed under a non-critical lockdown for about ten minutes while Police checked the area and made sure the suspect was not in the location.
Richland Police have developed probable cause for the arrest of the suspect for assault, harassment and destruction of property, but have been unable to locate him.
Richland Police continue to investigate this incident and anyone with any information, or who may know where the suspect is should contact the RPD at 509-628-0333.
