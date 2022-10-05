RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them.
The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart.
The two male suspects in this photo were involved in a residential burglary and fraud.
Anyone who recognizes any of these four individuals or who has any information on these theft cases is asked to contact the Richland Police non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case #22-043207 or case #22-036901
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.