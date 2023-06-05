RPD looking for missing man

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police are currently looking for a man who was last seen on June 1.
A missing person report has been filed with Richland Police for 27-year-old Garret Hendrickson who was last seen at the 7-11 on Duportail St. in Richland.
Hendrickson is 6'1" tall and weighs around 200 lbs. He has hazel blue eyes and short brown hair. According to the RPD he was last seen in a gold or tan colored 2010 Ford Fusion.
Anyone who has seen Hendrickson or who has any information about his possible whereabouts should contact Richland Police at 509-942-7360.
