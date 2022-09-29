RICHLAND, Wash.-
Around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27, the Richland Police Department (RPD), responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skatepark at 1185 Carondelet Drive.
The caller reported being threatened by somebody with a machete and a handgun.
According to the RPD, the person who made the threats was located and identified by officers. The suspect had a machete and a pellet gun with them.
RPD arrested the person on suspicion of weapons charges.
