RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police received multiple reports of a reckless driver in the area of SR 240 and Columbia Park Trail around 11:37 p.m. on January 17.
Callers reported seeing the vehicle going the wrong way on the highway and then more reports came in of the car swerving into oncoming traffic on Leslie Rd.
RPD Officers responded and found the suspected car near Leslie Rd and Gage Blvd.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Benton County Jail.
Richland Police would like to thank the community for their tips and calls about the reckless driving on city streets.
