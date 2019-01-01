RICHLAND, WA - On January 1, the Richland Police Department executed a search warrant on a vehicle associated with package thefts from peoples' front porches over the holiday season.

RPD made a Facebook post about the recovered items just after 1:30 p.m.

They recovered the following items (Keep scrolling for pictures):

-Code Names games

-Captain America bobble head

-Two bicycle helmets

-Three children's growth charts

-Rogue River Tactical USA flag hitch cover

-Four Ketogenic Instant Coffees

-Comfy Moda women's boots

-Nunn Bush Comfort Gel men's shoes

-Wood Table Easel Oil Painting Kit

-Two license plate frames

-Children's solar system wooden puzzle

-Adventures of Weston and Owen children's book

-Snowman gift packaging kit

-Forensic Science learning kit

-Lily's Home Metal Clock

-Formula 1 and Mindful Living calendars

-Girls jewelry box

-Harry Potter Proclamation No.30 door mat

-Lazy One Dog Flannel

-Pendleton button down shirt and scarf

-Red TOG Shop button down shirt

-Size 2XL Women's Boutique blouse

-Dad Joke Loading tee shirt

-Blue short sleeve turtle neck shirt

-multiple doll clothing