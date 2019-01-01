RICHLAND, WA - On January 1, the Richland Police Department executed a search warrant on a vehicle associated with package thefts from peoples' front porches over the holiday season.
RPD made a Facebook post about the recovered items just after 1:30 p.m.
They recovered the following items (Keep scrolling for pictures):
-Code Names games
-Captain America bobble head
-Two bicycle helmets
-Three children's growth charts
-Rogue River Tactical USA flag hitch cover
-Four Ketogenic Instant Coffees
-Comfy Moda women's boots
-Nunn Bush Comfort Gel men's shoes
-Wood Table Easel Oil Painting Kit
-Two license plate frames
-Children's solar system wooden puzzle
-Adventures of Weston and Owen children's book
-Snowman gift packaging kit
-Forensic Science learning kit
-Lily's Home Metal Clock
-Formula 1 and Mindful Living calendars
-Girls jewelry box
-Harry Potter Proclamation No.30 door mat
-Lazy One Dog Flannel
-Pendleton button down shirt and scarf
-Red TOG Shop button down shirt
-Size 2XL Women's Boutique blouse
-Dad Joke Loading tee shirt
-Blue short sleeve turtle neck shirt
-multiple doll clothing
Also taken from the vehicle was a West Point Cadet Sword that appeared to be "borrowed."
If you recognize any of the items pictured as being yours, please contact Officer Swanson or Officer Hayter at (509) 628-0333.