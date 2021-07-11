RICHLAND, WA-
UPDATE 7/11/21 7:00 PM:
RPD says 24 Year old Michael Ham of Richland was taken into custody at the residence without incident. Ham will be booked into the Benton County Jail on numerous charges. Mr. Ham has a felony department of corrections warrant, two misdemeanor warrants, and additional felony charges related to firearms possession and his alleged threats to kill family members while armed.
UPDATE 7/11/21 3:48 PM:
Just after 12:30 pm, RPD officers responded to incident on the 1800 block of McMurray in Richland.
A man armed with a firearm had a confrontation with his parents. The parents escaped the residence but he barricaded himself inside the home.
Several regional partners responded to help along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT team.
The man is in his early 20s and has a felony warrant for his arrest.
RPD is at the 1800 block of McMurray involved in armed barricade incident. The Tri-City Regional SWAT team is also enroute to assist.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.