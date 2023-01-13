RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river.
The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse.
According to the RPD the driver had a suspended license. A handgun was also found in the car, which a court order prohibits the driver from having. The driver was cited and the car was impounded pending a search warrant being obtained.
