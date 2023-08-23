RICHLAND, Wash.-UPDATE. K9 tracking of a burglary suspect in the area of Benham St. and Cullum Ave. has ended and the suspect was not found.
According to Richland Police the suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
The initial call to RPD involved a stolen car that failed to stop.
AUGUST 23. 10:36 a.m.
Richland Police are searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Benham St. and Cullum Ave. and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
According to the RPD a K9 is now being used to track the suspect in the area. The suspect is reportedly wearing gray shorts and a black shirt.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.