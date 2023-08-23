RICHLAND, Wash.-Richland Police are searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Benham St. and Cullum Ave. and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
According to the RPD a K9 is now being used to track the suspect in the area. The suspect is reportedly wearing gray shorts and a black shirt.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
