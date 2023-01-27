Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash.-

The Richland Police Department will host a Basic Crime Prevention Course from June 19-23.

The 40-hour course in partnership with the Washington State Crime Prevention Association (WSCPA) is open to the public and the in-depth training is ideal for those in the property management, workplace safety, loss prevention or security industries, according to the RPD.

Crime prevention course

Topics covered in the training will include:

  • An overview of community programs and involvement.
  • Person crime prevention.
  • Property crime prevention.
  • Business crime prevention.
  • Security assessments.

The basic crime prevention course will be held at the Richland Police Department at 871 George Washington Way from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19-23.

Participants must register for the Basic Crime Prevention Course, it costs $300 for WSCPA members and $350 for non-members.