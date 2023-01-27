RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Police Department will host a Basic Crime Prevention Course from June 19-23.
The 40-hour course in partnership with the Washington State Crime Prevention Association (WSCPA) is open to the public and the in-depth training is ideal for those in the property management, workplace safety, loss prevention or security industries, according to the RPD.
Topics covered in the training will include:
- An overview of community programs and involvement.
- Person crime prevention.
- Property crime prevention.
- Business crime prevention.
- Security assessments.
The basic crime prevention course will be held at the Richland Police Department at 871 George Washington Way from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19-23.
Participants must register for the Basic Crime Prevention Course, it costs $300 for WSCPA members and $350 for non-members.
