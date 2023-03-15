RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Police Department will be participating in the National 30X30 Initiative to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.
According to a City of Richland press release the 30X30 Initiative aims to improve public safety, community outcomes, and trust in law enforcement.
"We believe that a highly qualified, diverse workforce not only benefits our department but also strengthens our relationship with the community we serve," said Richland Police Chief Brigit Clary.
The 30X30 Initiative, which is made up of police leaders and professional organizations, hopes to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030 and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of their jurisdictions according to Richland's press release.
"By committing to this initiative, we hope to help create a more equitable and just law enforcement system for all," said Chief Clary.
