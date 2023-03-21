RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police will unveil a new badge and patch at City Hall on March 23 at 10 a.m. as part of the Department's new brand identity.
“The RPD is excited to honor some of the greatest heroes in Richland’s history by incorporating their story into our new brand identity,” said RPD Chief Brigit Clary.
According to a City of Richland press release, historical artifacts will also be on display for the community with representatives from the Hanford History Project in attendance at the unveiling.
"Our officers will wear these emblems with pride, as we look forward to displaying them for years to come," Chief Clary said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.