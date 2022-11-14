YAKIMA, Wash. - As the holidays approach, you may be expecting or sending lots of packages. Those called 'porch pirates' also know this and follow mail carriers or stake out neighborhoods to see how many packages they can steal.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, prevention is the best protection this holiday season. According to the Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort, when porch pirates are caught, they rarely face harsh punishments and you likely won't get your package back if it does get stolen.
"Most of the time you'll probably get a couple days in jail, maybe, and a fine but the person is going to be out of jail within no time and back doing it again," Schilperoort said.
The best way to prevent packages from getting stolen is having a secure space to receive them.
"Have your packages delivered to a lockbox like an Amazon lockbox or whatever place you choose to order from or have it delivered to your work," Schilperoort said.
You can also have a neighbor or family member keep an eye out for your package delivery if you know they'll be home.
If you're expecting smaller packages in your mailbox or a holiday bonus check, Schilperoort said it's a good idea to invest in a lockable mailbox. He said many times if it's locked, thieves will move on to another mailbox.
Another tip is checking your mail every day. Schilperoort said mail thieves usually look for mailboxes that look like they haven't been checked in a while, like those with mail sticking out.
If you have security cameras at home and they capture a porch pirate, Schilperoort said to turn the footage over to police. It makes it easier for them to identify the person.
You should also remember that thieves aren't only roaming the streets, they're also browsing the internet and creating scams.
A scam recently going around involves receiving a text message from a number claiming to be the United States Post Office. The text says your package failed to be delivered and gives you a link to click on. The link takes to a page that looks almost identical to the USPS website, but it is fake. It then asks you to pay a redelivery fee.
Spokesperson from the USPS Lecia Hall said the post office will not send text notifications for redelivery of packages and redelivery is always free.
For more information about redelivery, you can visit the USPS website.
