WASHINGTON STATE - The IRS posted today Filing and Payment Deadline Questions and Answers. These Q&As address the federal filing and payment extension to July 15 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. These Q&As currently include information on the additional extension to Oct. 15, first quarter estimated tax payments, IRAs and HSAs.
We also have a new IRS.gov page that provides updates on mission-critical functions of the IRS. This page provides an overview of changes related to IRS operations and guidance for taxpayers during this period.
We will continue to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and post updates on our special coronavirus page at IRS.gov/coronavirus.