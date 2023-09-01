RICHLAND, Wash.-Applications for Richland School Board positions #1 and #4 will open on September 1.

Those interested in serving on the School Board must reside within Richland School District Boundaries, applications may be submitted online or in-person at 6972 Keene Rd in West Richland.

The Board of Directors for the district has established a timeline for appointing the final two members to the five-person board in accordance with state law dictating that any vacancy must be filled within 90 days.

Timeline for appointing school board positions #1 and #4 according to the RSD:

September 1: applications open at 12:00 p.m. for the two open board positions.

September 8: applications are due by 12:00 p.m.

September 12: RSD School Board Executive Session at 5 p.m. (board will review and screen applicants). 6:30 p.m. Regular Meeting (board will announce the 2-5 candidates chosen to be interviewed).

September 20: RSD School Board Special Meeting at 5:00 p.m. (the top 2-5 candidates for each position will be interviewed at public meeting). Board will review candidates before returning to meeting to vote on and announce selected candidates.

September 26: Newly appointed board members will be sworn in at Regular School Board meeting.

November 7: General Election. Voters will elect board positions with expiring terms (positions #3 and #4).

The Board Member appointed to position #4 will serve until the term expires on November 28. Who will fill position #4 for its full term will be decided in the November 7 General Election according to the RSD.

The Board Member appointed to position #1 will serve until 2025.