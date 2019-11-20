RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District continues to treat for bed bugs at Jefferson Elementary School, and parents are concerned about the possible harm from the treatment.

The Richland Education Association and the district confirmed the bed bug problem at the elementary school Friday.

A concerned parent reached out to NBC Right Now after hearing about the infestation this year. She was told the school is being treated over the weekends.

Ty Beaver, spokesperson for the district said that they were first made aware of the bed bug issue at the beginning of the month. He said they are treating the school on the weekends, but have only done two treatments so far.

Richland School District sent out a statement Friday to Jefferson Elementary School parents regarding the issue.

Beaver said the district has hired an pest control company to administer the treatments in the classrooms and wants parents to know they are completely safe.

Gary Isenberger, an exterminator with Pointe Pest Control said it is normal for schools to do treatment on the weekends to give it a full 24 hours without anyone in the room.

"Schools and businesses, that kind of a thing you treat them a little bit differently than you do at home, so for example in a school we'd want janitorial services to go through there and do some through cleaning before the students return," Isenberger said.

Isenberger said in a typical bed bug treatment the exterminator will use a combination of heat and a pesticide to ensure extermination.

Beaver said the school district is also working with the health department to make sure they take all necessary steps to prevent this from spreading and happening again.

For more information on bed bug treatment, you can visit the Washington State Health Department's website.