The pandemic was hard for many athletes including some incredible students in Richland. The RSD Field Day returned for the first time since 2019 as over 350 students got to have some fun in the sun at the Hanford High School track.
"Oh my gosh," said senior Brevin Wickham from Richland High School. "It just feels awesome. I get to see all my friends everywhere. It's like competitive because I want to win."
Any student K-12 that participates in special services within the Richland School District was invited. RSD employees had spent the months planning, organizing, fundraising and promoting the Lamb Weston RSD Field Day.
More than 150 student volunteers and dozens of community members showed up to help run events, and do an important job of cheering. Sports serve as a social connection that allow those born with mental, emotional, or physical differences to be able to relate to just about anyone.
"Sports really just bring everyone together," said student volunteer Max Schuster, a sophomore at Richland High School. "They bring what matters in feeling special and feeling loved."
The cheering and encouragement helps students with difference see that they are accepted and help them in real world endeavors.
"It's cool how you know you can can do it," said Tsehaye Cadman, a sophomore at Hanford High School, "and that you won't fail."
For some it was about just having fun while being cheered on.
"it's amazing," said Richland High student Veronica Goodnight. "Be happy and kindness. My favorite is running, talking, and just be fun."
While for others, it was out to show that they can compete with the best of them.
"I'm really here to inspired a lot of other disability kids to show them that any disability kid can do anything," said Xander Piatt, a senior at Richland High School. "They can accomplish the same thing other people can. That's my goal. That why I do this."
Xander not only won his races at the field day, but also participated with the Bomber baseball and football teams this season.
The organizers say that they base the events success by the number of smiles seen throughout the day.
"They get out and have a fun a fun day in the sun," said Scott Piippo, Web Based Learning Coordinator of Special Services at Richland. "These students work hard every day in a lot of aspects and I feel that if we celebrate other students we need to celebrate this population of students to that same extreme."
There were over 25 traditional and non-traditional track & field event and strategy games for the participants, so no matter what level of ability, there was something for everyone to learn the same lessons provided to other students in athletic opportunities.
"Not give up," said Goodnight. "Try again."
This event was 100% community funded and the Richland School District says they hope to build up now that it's returned post-pandemic.
