RICHLAND, Wash. -
The 4th of July weekend is here and West Richland Police Department wants to remind people to use fireworks legally, properly and wisely. Every city is different, and they're not legal in some cities.
Fireworks are not legal in Kennewick or Prosser.
Here are some of the rules and regulations for the city of West Richland.
A. It is unlawful to use, fire or discharge any fireworks along the route of or during any parade, or at any place of public assembly or in any commercial use district.
B. It is unlawful at any time to throw or toss any fireworks at any person, animal, vehicle or other thing or object.
C. It is unlawful to smoke within 25 feet of any building or stand in which fireworks are sold at retail or are stored after hours.
D. It is unlawful to discharge fireworks within 100 feet of any retail fireworks stand.
E. All other rules and regulations of the State Fire Marshal relating to fireworks, Chapter 70.77 RCW, State Fireworks Law, including, but not limited to, rules and regulations adopted pursuant to Chapter 70.77 RCW, shall be followed.
F. It is unlawful to have in possession, use, fire or discharge any fireworks in any public park within the city of West Richland including vehicle parking areas within said parks.
G. It is unlawful to cause damage to the property of another as a result of discharging or storage of fireworks under your control.
H. It is unlawful for any person to discharge fireworks on the property of another without a proof of permission of the owner of such property. Any rights-of-way adjacent to the owner’s property is considered the owner’s property for the purposes of this section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.