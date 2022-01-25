Runaway train car in Walla Walla reaches 70 mph

WALLA WALLA - This afternoon in Walla Walla, a Columbia Railway train car became a runaway when a routine change went wrong. The empty petroleum train car broke off around one p.m. on Rose Street when workers detached the car to replace it with a full one.
The train car rolled down the tracks for 14 miles, picking up speed as it went. The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office estimates the speed reached up to 70 miles per hour.
Through the combined efforts of the Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and the State Patrol, roads in the train car's path were blocked off.
The train car began to lose speed when it reached an incline. A nearby worker took the opportunity to then jump on the train car and apply the brake.
The train car came to a stop in Touchet. We are told no one was hurt.