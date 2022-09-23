OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23.
A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
His next of kin was notified by the Grant County Coroner, according to the press release. WSP has determined the cause of the collision as "pedestrian in roadway."
The Honda driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He had been wearing his seat belt and no charges have been filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.