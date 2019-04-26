Running the Greenway for a safer Yakima

YAKIMA, WA- Comprehensive Healthcare's ASPEN Victim Advocacy Services is hosting their annual event to raise awareness of sexual assault and prevention.

The main event is their #IBelieve5k walk/run on the greenway.

ASPEN Victim Advocacy Services will also have a local woman talk about her story and her experience with ASPEN Victim Advocacy Services.

Program Manager for the ASPEN Victim Advocacy Services said "our services are different than any of the other people these individuals interact with."

The event woll be on Saturday, April 27 2019 starting at 10 a.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park on 111 S 18th St, Yakima.

For more information on this event check out Comprehensive Healthcare's ASPEN Victim Advocacy Services.