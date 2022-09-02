Runway at Richland airport to be closed next week

RICHLAND, Wash.-

Starting Tuesday, September, 6th, runway 8-26 will be closed at the Richland Airport for electrical work.

An electrical contractor will be working at the intersection of runways. In addition to runway 8-26 being closed, runway 1-19 will be shortened 2,065 feet.

The Port of Benton encourages everyone to be cautious and aware of the contractor activity at the airport.

Runway 8-26 is expected to be fully open the week of September, 19th through the 23rd.