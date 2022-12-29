Rural, conservative counties in Oregon show early support for 'Greater Idaho movement'

An Oregon judge on Tuesday extended an order blocking a key part of a tough new voter-approved gun law intended to curtail mass shootings but did not immediately rule on its most controversial part — a ban on high-capacity magazines. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio let stand a temporary restraining order that blocks a permit-to-purchase provision of Measure 114. He also temporarily blocked another part of the law that prevents a gun sale until background check results come back. A federal judge on Dec. 6 allowed the magazine ban but a conflicting order from Raschio a few hours later put the law in limbo.