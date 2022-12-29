Rural, conservative counties in Oregon show early support for 'Greater Idaho movement'

OREGON — A petition from the “Greater Idaho Movement” has been submitted for signature validation in hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot, according to a press release from spokesman Matt McCaw. Signatures on the petition will be reviewed by the County Clerk and if enough are valid, the movement’s proposed measure will be added to the ballot.
The Greater Idaho Movement proposes changing the Oregon and Idaho border and the addition of 15 rural and conservative counties from Oregon to Idaho.
The movement proposes a phased approach to the border shift. First, the 15 Oregon counties will be included, expanding Idaho’s boundaries. Then, Idaho would add southeastern Washington and northeastern California counties in phase two.
“These counties are suited to Idaho’s values, as proven by their voting patterns,” said the Greater Idaho movement’s website. “State borders should match this reality. The value of having the U.S. divided into states is to allow local governance to match the kind of government desired by the people in an area.”
In the 2022 General Election, a measure on the Morrow County ballot required the Board of Commissioner to meet three times a year discussing the county’s interest in the state border relocation. There were 2,386 affirming votes and 1,546 opposing votes reported in the final election results.
The Greater Idaho movement’s website claims 11 counties have already proposed to join Idaho. Various local measures have passed in county ballots with mention of the plan, including Morrow County’s measure requiring meetings discussing the possibility, which the movement is counting as wins.
The release from McCaw and the movement’s website claim this is because the legislation passing shows legislators that their constituents want those conversations to happen.
