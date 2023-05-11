SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Senate Bill 5532 has been signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee, increasing reimbursement rates for patients.
With the bill, Astria Toppenish Hospital will now receive 20% more from current inpatient reimbursement rates and double on outpatient reimbursement rates. The focus is on services with Medicaid patients to limit the costs for the hospital.
“Loss of financial resources diminishes healthcare provider’s ability to offer quality care," said Astria Health CEA, Brian Gibbons. "Working in partnership with legislature, we have successfully protected vital medical services for Astria Toppenish Hospital as part of our efforts to achieve health equity in the community."
The bipartisan bill had the support from multiple senators and representatives who cover the eastern Washington area Astria serves.
The bill takes effect in the next legislative year with Astria benefiting beginning in July of 2024. In the meantime, Astria Health has received a $4 million grant in distressed hospital funding to support services until then.
