WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways.
The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
“Small airports’ reliable air service in rural areas is crucial for Oregonians and our state’s economy,” said Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). “I am gratified to see these dollars go toward improving critical runway infrastructure that is often taken for granted when flying. Investing in airport infrastructure lays the groundwork for airports in Corvallis, Pendleton and Klamath Falls to continue to support jobs, our state’s economic growth and tourism.”
