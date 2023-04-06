WASHINGTON-University of Washington medical students will soon have access to a training program based in rural Alaska. The rural internal medicine residency training program will be the first in the country to be accredited.
The program will base students in Soldotna, Alaska on the Kenai Peninsula to receive primary care training. The University of Washington-Alaska Rural Internal Medicine Residency has been accredited by the American Council on Graduate Medical Education.
Two residents per year will start in the program with the first year in Seattle before moving to Soldotna to experience rural locations in Alaska.
The program is expected to start in July of 204 with physician Dr. Ken Steinberg operating as program director.
