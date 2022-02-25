KYIV, UKRAINE - Residents in Kyiv woke up to sirens Friday morning as Russian forces are moving toward the capitol.
Ukraine's government issued a warning to all residents for them to find shelter wherever they can.
Explosions were heard in the city just before sunrise and the tune of sirens.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 130 people have been killed and hundreds more have been injured, but expects that number to keep increasing.
Russia's military said it secured an airport just outside the western part of Kyiv, allowing Russia to build up forces for taking the city and cutting off people trying to escape.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Kyiv "could well be under siege," according to AP News.
The Ukrainian President says he will stay in Kyiv even though he believes he is "number one on Russia's list."
The Pentagon has deployed an armored brigade of 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany reassure NATO Allies in Eastern Europe.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
