KENNEWICK, Wash. —

UPDATE:

November, 16, 2022, 8:40 a.m.

According to a Kennewick Fire Department press release from this morning, two dogs died in the fire. One of the dogs was inside a motorhome and the other was inside a fifth wheel trailer.

UPDATE: 10:49 p.m.

Fire Chief Chad Michael has updated that four dogs died in the fire. An owner told NonStop Local that one of the dogs was a young puppy, who he had recently adopted. He said he didn't have family in the area, just the new puppy, who was only a few months old before dying.

NOVEMBER 15, 2022 10:24 p.m.

Another fire has broken out at the Tri-Cities RV Park on Bonnie Avenue, according to Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael, just days after a fire at the same park killed an 8-year-old girl and injured her brother.

Crews were called out to the RV Park after 9:30 p.m. on November 15 for reports of a mobile home on fire that was threatening nearby trailers. When crews arrived on scene, they reported one mobile home was fully-involved and two travel trailers were partially involved, according to Michael.

The fire is out as of 10:11 p.m., according to Michael. The mobile home had people inside when the fire began, but everyone was reportedly able to evacuate. Some are being treated for smoke inhalation. KFD is still checking for animals and any people inside the two travel trailers.

The mobile home was lost and both trailers were damaged, according to Michael.