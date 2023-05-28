RICHLAND, Wash. -- The Richland Fire Department is investigating a Saturday RV fire at the Horn Rapids RV Resort.
According to James Hampstead with the Richland Fire Department, fire crews were called to the resort at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Multiple Resort residents tried to put out the fire by themselves after reporting that smoke was coming from the window.
Hampstead said crews contained the fire to only one RV, whose owner was in Spokane then.
Officials believe mechanical or electrical failure caused the fire but are still investigating.
