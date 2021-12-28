Pasco, WA - Law enforcement officials from Pasco, West Richland Kennewick, Benton and Franklin Counties were part of a search warrant at the Thunderbird Motel Tuesday around noon.
They've been looking for a suspect wanted for stolen property and drug related crimes.
The law enforcement agencies were involved due to the high risk factor of the case.
When they arrive, the suspect was not at the motel and is still at large.
Sgt. Rigo Pruneda with Pasco PD says the public has nothing to worry and they have a suspect but will not be releasing his name at the time.
No on is in immediate danger. The detectives are investigating and searching for any evidence.
At this time, there are no further updates, but we'll be sure to update when we do have more.