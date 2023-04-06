WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month with an employee awareness walk on April 12. Employees will walk around their headquarters demonstrating a commitment to the army's Sexual Harassment and Prevention (SHARP) program.
The District Commander of the Walla Walla district, LTC ShaiLin KingSlack will also participate in the walk.
The Corps of Engineers wants to use the walk to shine a light on how sexual assault impacts everyone in the community, while also showing support for sexual assault survivors.
The walk will take place at the District Headquarters on April 12 at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.