KENNEWICK, WA - A new study by JAMA Network proves that mental health and depression struggles have tripled since the start of the pandemic. Courtney Williams has struggled with mental health problems her entire life. It was in one of her worst depressive episodes that her partner suggested she start creating artwork and making bath bombs.
"Because for those who really understand depression, even standing up in the shower can be exhausting." said Williams.
Therefore, she always enjoyed baths. But making bath bombs did not always come easy to her.
"I made so many bath bombs, at least 15-30. A few weeks later, I finally made my first successful bath bomb and even that one wasn't that fizzy or good." said Williams.
After wanting to give up countless times, she found that the goal of creating good bath bombs helped her come out of her depressed state.
"I'm really competitive and that helped me feel better." said Williams.
After making about 50-100 bath bombs, she said she started giving them to family and friends.
"But then more people wanted to buy them." said Williams.
Eventually, she opened her business, Sad Girl Self Care, where she could effectively sell her handmade bath bombs, soaps, and other toiletries.
"I named it Sad Girl Self Care because I made this business out of nothing when I was so sad and it actually became something." said Williams.
Not only does she sell bath bombs, she also sells soaps, shaving cream, nail polish, and more. You can find her products in a myriad of scents along with different animal shapes (like personalized dog or cat bath bombs) and bath bombs with toys inside of them for kids. She also sells her own paintings.
All products are made by Williams with healthy ingredients perfect for those who may have sensitive skin.
"9/10 people that come to me saying they have sensitive skin said they love this product and their skin always feels great." said Williams.
Not only is she a self-made business woman, but her business gives her a platform to champion self-care.
"I have so many opportunities now since opening this business where it opens up the door to mental health conversations." said Williams, "People ask me, 'why is it named Sad Girl?' and then I tell them my mental health story and that makes them want to share theirs with me."
In the future, Williams hopes to partner with mental health resources and organizations to champion people while encouraging them in their mental health or mental illness struggles.
"I look back at all of the times I thought I was not going to make it and here I am. And you can make it too." said Williams.
You can find her products at 915 S. Auburn Street in Kennewick. You can also head to her website where you can buy products and have them shipped anywhere across state lines.