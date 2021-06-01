KENNEWICK, WA - According to the National Weather Service heat is the leading weather killer in the United States, resulting in hundreds of deaths from heat strokes each year.
In fact even a short amount of time in your car without the air conditioning running can be taxing on the body.
During heat waves it's important to never leave children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions, and pets in the car for too long without access to cooling.
However, experts say it's not just people that you should worry about, things like hand sanitizer, water bottles, hair spray and other type of aerosol cans are likely to explode and cause damage to your vehicle during extreme heat.
Additionally, if you are working outside water is key, in order to avoid heat exhaustion stay hydrated, find shade if possible and take breaks to get your body out of the sun.
The National Safety Council also says to drink lots of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty, dress in light, loose clothing, with a hat and wear sunscreen.
For more tips on how to stay safe during the heat go to: https://www.nsc.org/home-safety/tools-resources/seasonal-safety/summer/heat