The Fourth of July is one of the holidays often commemorated with fireworks displays; but firework bans are in place in many cities and counties in the area. Due to the high rate of fireworks injuries and a high chance of fires caused by fireworks, you may be unable to celebrate this Independence Day with the American favorite. But several agencies are offering alternatives for fireworks, so you can still show your patriotism. These are also helpful for parents and those who live around veterans.

West Valley Fire and Rescue shared a graphic of multiple alternative ideas, including ditching the sparklers and using glow sticks instead. They are safer, bright and fun for all ages. It also recommends noise makers, from a party store or homemade, to be “loud and proud.”

You can also throw an outdoor movie night by setting up a screen and projector. Bug spray is recommended! Or opt for a party, by throwing a birthday party for the country, including a cake of course.

Depending on you and your family’s skills, you might try to create a patriotic craft together. Or if organization isn’t your thing, buy some red, white and blue silly string and get to it!

The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office offers a free activity book about fireworks safety for kids, which is available online.

Of course, you can always opt to pack everything into the car and take the family to one of many events in the region, including some where you can safely enjoy a professional fireworks show.