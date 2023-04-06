OLYMPIA, Wash.- House Bill 1207 that would promote safe and inclusive schools throughout Washington is headed to Governor Jay Inslee's desk to be signed into law.
“This bill is a crucial step towards creating safe, inclusive, and welcoming schools where every student feels valued and respected, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability status,” said Representative Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island), the prime sponsor of the bill.
If Governor Inslee signs HB 1207 into law it would direct the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to develop model language for student handbooks that includes information about nondiscrimination policies and complaint procedures according to a press release from Washington state Democrats.
The law would go into effect for the 2024-25 school year and would also require school districts to designate one person as the primary contact for compliance with nondiscrimination laws and replaces the problematic term “emergency expulsion” with “emergency removal" according to today's press release.
“All students, even when they make mistakes, exercise poor judgement, or conduct unacceptable acts, need our love and support and the opportunity to hold themselves accountable through restorative practices, without the unnecessary label ‘expulsion’ on their permanent record," John Harrison of the Bellevue School District said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.