SEATTLE, Wash. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in six Americans become sick with a foodborne illness every year.
Judy Simon, a dietitian-nutritionist at the University of Washington Medical Center-Montlake, shared quick tips to keep holiday meals safe from foodborne illnesses.
Clean: Wash your hands and surfaces often.
Separate: Don’t cross-contaminate foods.
“You don't want to ever reuse a plate that had raw meat on it. Put it in hot, soapy water and use a different dish,” said Simon.
Cook to the right temperature. Every kitchen should have at least one food-grade thermometer.
- Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods promptly. Thaw frozen foods safely in the refrigerator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.