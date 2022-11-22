food harvest

Thanksgiving turkey dinner with all the sides (mizina/Big Stock Photo)

SEATTLE, Wash. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in six Americans become sick with a foodborne illness every year.

Judy Simon, a dietitian-nutritionist at the University of Washington Medical Center-Montlake, shared quick tips to keep holiday meals safe from foodborne illnesses. 

  • Clean: Wash your hands and surfaces often.   

  • Separate: Don’t cross-contaminate foods. 

“You don't want to ever reuse a plate that had raw meat on it. Put it in hot, soapy water and use a different dish,” said Simon. 

  • Cook to the right temperature. Every kitchen should have at least one food-grade thermometer. 

  • Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods promptly. Thaw frozen foods safely in the refrigerator.