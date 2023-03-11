PASCO, Wash. -

Save Haven Laws in Washington protect those who choose to surrender their newborn baby without facing criminal liability.

Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said he's personally never been a part of the surrender at his fire house.

He wants people to know there are places you can go to for help.

"Most hospitals and fire departments," said Shearer, "police stations all have signs up informing people they are a Safe Haven location.

According to Shearer a Safe Haven location is a designated spot where people who are trained to handle the surrender of a newborn are there 24 hours a day.

"Most of those locations have some sort of call box. So if you hit the button you can talk to a person, sometimes they're connected to a dispatch center and sometimes you're just connected to an office facility. Telling them hey I'm here to drop off a baby. I can no longer care for it," said Shearer.

In 2002 Washington Passed the Safe Haven law.

According to the law, this gives parents a safe place to hand over their child.

On top of not being subject to a criminal liability, this law protects their identity.

Shearer says there are questions and paperwork.

"They're not personal questions about you. They're questions about the baby, the health of the baby and it's background," said Shearer.

Shearer told me his fire house is a Safe Haven location and when a baby is surrendered to them, they take the baby to the hospital to be examined.

The Department of Health is called to make sure the baby get the proper care.

Shearer told me this is a difficult thing to have to go through.

"You know that help and getting help for yourself as well as for the baby is always the most important part." said Shearer.

If you or anyone you know needs help, there's always help available.

You can call the Crisis Hotline at 988 or text 741741.

They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.