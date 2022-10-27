Safe Homes, Safe Community Initiative aims to protect domestic violence survivors

YAKIMA, Wash. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a new community initiative in Yakima aimed at protecting domestic violence survivors, keeping offenders from accessing guns and preventing domestic violence homicides. The Safe Homes, Safe Community initiative was developed by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Ellis through the Project Safe Neighborhood program, according to a press release from the DOJ.
The initiative is meant to identify potential cases where people with domestic violence histories also illegally own guns. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will collaborate with the Yakima Police Department, the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and domestic violence survivor support groups in the community. These offenders could potentially be charged on a federal level; three people have been indicted thus far.
“Domestic violence is a scourge in our community,” said Chief of Yakima police Matt Murray. “Too many lives have been deeply impacted and even taken. In Yakima, we have redoubled our efforts to reduce domestic violence and have learned a great deal in the process. Domestic violence may be the single biggest driver of future violent crimes of all types.”
A team was created earlier this year to keep track of repeat abusers who own firearms, according to the press release. The DOJ reports repeat abusers have a high risk of killing their family members and domestic violence offenders with a gun are five-times more likely to kill their partners.
“We have also seen a pattern in our cases, that individuals involved in violent crime have a history of domestic violence or have grown up in homes plagued by violence,” said Waldref. “Safe Homes, Safe Community addresses victim safety, law enforcement safety and community safety.”
In an emergency, domestic violence survivors should call 9-1-1. In a non-emergency situation, survivors can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. More resources are available online.
