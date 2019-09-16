Safe Kids Benton-Franklin teaming up with Allstate for car seat checkup event

Kennewick, WA - This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week.
A properly installed car seat such as the one right here can reduce a child's risk of death in a car crash by up to 71%. Starting January 1, the new Washington state car seat laws will be enforced.
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming changes to the Washington state car seat law:
- Under the new law, kids under two years old must ride in a rear-facing car seat until they reach the weight and height requirements set by the seat manufacturer.
- If your child is between the ages of two and four, they must ride in a car seat with a harness either facing forward or backward until they are old enough for a booster seat, although the benton franklin health district recommends they stay rear-facing as long as possible.
"The most vulnerable part of a children's body is the head, neck, and spine. We don't worry about their legs getting too long for rear-facing. Even if their legs get a little bit injured, we can fix a broken ankle," Benton-Franklin Health District Health Educator Kathleen Clary-Cooke said.
- The new law also says children four and older must ride in a car or booster seat until they are 4'9'', and specifies that for most kids, they reach that height at the ages of about ten to 12-years-old.
- Finally, if your child is under 13, they must ride in the back seat when that option is available to them.
Safe Kids Benton-Franklin is teaming up with the Allstate Foundation to host a car seat checkup event. That is happening on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at Leona Libby Middle School at 3259 Belmont Boulevard in West Richland. For more info, please call (509) 460-4214.