OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Washington House Bill 1868, referred to as the “Safe Staffing Standards” bill, recently made its way to the state Senate Committee on Ways and Means. In an executive session on February 28, no action was taken by the state Senate regarding the bill.
The WA Safe and Healthy Coalition released a statement regarding the failure to pass.
“Throughout the pandemic, our state’s healthcare workers have been clear that the only way to solve the staffing crisis is to address the unmitigated burnout with safe staffing standards that ensure manageable workloads so healthcare workers can give patients the care they deserve.
"By their own admission, hospital executives have known about safe staffing concerns for years. Unfortunately, healthcare workers have been ignored and let down by hospital executives. Now certain state lawmakers have let down healthcare workers as well. The crisis isn’t going away.
"Half of healthcare workers say they’re likely to quit within the next few years. Among those likely to quit, 71 percent say staffing problems are among the biggest reasons. This is reinforced by data on Washington’s healthcare workforce – only half of active licensed nurses in Washington are currently employed in Washington’s healthcare workers. There isn’t a shortage of workers, just a shortage of workers willing to work under the conditions hospital executives have created.
"Thousands of healthcare workers, patients, and patient advocacy groups sent letters to their lawmakers, testified in committee, and added their names in support of safe staffing standards, and 74 percent of Washington voters supported creating safe staffing standards. By not passing safe staffing standards this session, a handful of lawmakers have allowed hospital executives to continue putting profits above patient care. But we’re not giving up. We’ll continue to fight for safe staffing standards, whether in the legislature, at the bargaining table, or on the ballot. We need these critical protections, for the health and safety of Washington healthcare workers and patients.”
We previously covered the bill here.
