Safety board recommends plane inspections while investigating Mutiny Bay crash

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board issued an urgent safety recommendation amid its investigation into the deadly float plane crash in Mutiny Bay in September 2022. It recommended the Federal Aviation Administration and Transport Canada to require all pilots of the same plane, a De Havilland Canada DHC-3, to immediately inspect the aircraft, according to a press release from the NTSB.

Viking Air Limited has a service letter with instructions for checking the horizontal stabilizer actuator lock ring; DHC-3 operators should follow the instructions and report back to the FAA or Transport Canada. They should look for the lock ring, make sure it is correctly placed and secured.

“Immediate action needs to be taken to inspect the actuator of DHC-3 airplanes, of which 40% operate in the United States, to prevent a similar tragedy from happening,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “NTSB is issuing this urgent recommendation as a result of a significant finding made by NTSB investigators.”