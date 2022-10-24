PASCO, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary aviation investigation report regarding the Pasco plane crash from September 20, when ten passengers in a Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute private plane crashed on a Tri-Cities Airport runway.
A problem with the landing gear was initially reported, leading the plane to skid along the runway before catching fire. Luckily, all ten people were OK. The plane, a Cessna 525B, was destroyed in the crash, according to the NTSB.
The pilot reported an uneventful flight, requesting to land when the airport was visible. He reported starting to lower the flaps and extend the gear handle, but could not confirm if the gear was down and locked, according to the preliminary report. The pilot said no warnings were displayed on the plane system at that time.
Further, the pilot said he realized that the plane had floated longer than anticipated before touching the runway. He said he realized the landing gear was not activated once the plane touched the runway.
The plane slid down the runway, stopping near the departure end. The NTSB says the pilot then secured the engines and helped the passengers out. Before long, the plane caught fire. It was taken to a secured facility to be examined.
The NTSB is continuing its investigation into the crash.
