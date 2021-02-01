RICHLAND, WA-
Under Governor Inslee's Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery Plan, climbing is classified as a low-risk sport. This allowed Rock Shop to open its doors last month and bring a fresh, new activity to the Tri-Cities.
Pat Howard has been climbing in the Seattle area since 2013. Howard wanted to bring his passion for climbing back to his hometown---by opening a bouldering-focused climbing gym.
'Growing up over here there was never anything like this for us so I figured why not try something over here. I know it's a really active community here with a lot of kids," said Howard.
Rock Shop has been open for about three weeks now, giving climbers of all ages a new place to climb.
"It's been really good. We've had a lot of support from the local community here which is really cool to see," said Howard.
They have a reservation system in place right now. Due to capacity restrictions, they allow ten climbers per hour and are sanitizing surfaces frequently. Since they opened, those reservations have been full.
"It has been pretty busy, yeah. Especially after work all the way until close it's been pretty fully booked up," said Howard.
For the climbing community in the Tri-Cities, it's a place to do what they love.
"A big part of it is the community. A lot of them didn't have a place to call home, a clubhouse, a meetup. It seems like a lot of people have gravitated in here," said Howard.