ZILLAH, WA - What started off as an ASB event at Zillah High School turned tragic when a large inflatable with went airborne, injuring four students. One 17-year-old girl is currently in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, a strong gust of wind dislodged and picked up an inflatable interactive game, and one eyewitness says it was carried as high as a telephone pole wire, which is about 25 feet. This injured four students; before the reported incident, a fifth student was injured in a separate activity.

A Zillah High School news release states: "At approximately 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, an accident occurred at Zillah High School during an Associated Student Body event. Five students were injured; the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Our hearts go out to the students, parents, and staff of those involved. Administration is currently looking into this matter."

Police investigation determined that safety protocols had been met and the equipment was in serviceable, working condition.