YAKIMA, WA - There has been two water rescues in Yakima county already this season and none of the victims were wearing life jackets said a Yakima Fire Department Lt. Brian Robertson.
"Every year we try to put the word out that you need to be prepared and take the right safety risks but people seem not to listen," said Lt. Robertson.
During a three-day water safety rescue training, firefighters practiced saving lives by raft and rope on the Yakima river.
Before hitting the water, Lt. Robertson said people must have a set plan, tell people where exactly they are going, and have phone access to call for help if needed.
Just having a life jacket in the boat is not enough, people need to be wearing them at all times, even if they know how to swim said Lt. Robertson.
"If you fall out of your boat without a life jacket, you're really putting your life at risk," said Lt. Robertson.
In an emergency, Lt. Robertson said people need to stay put, call for help, and never try to save someone else. He said 70 percent of people who try to save others end up getting in trouble themselves.
Although outside temperatures are rising, water temperatures are still only in the 50s.
"It doesn't take very long if you go into the water to become hypothermic," said Lt. Robertson.
Lt. Robertson said people should wear protective clothing like wet suits until water temperatures get warmer.
Rivers are the most dangerous bodies of water because of how fast they move said Lt. Robertson. He said people shouldn't float down the Little Naches River as there are more rocks than people realize.