ELLENSBURG, WA - Since the weather is warming up, The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is trying to warn people about ATVs and UTVs popping up more on the roadways.
All-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, more commonly known as ATVs and UTVs are used in a lot of outdoor activities such as racing, hunting, and agriculture work.
Under Washington law, UTVs are permitted on public roads if approved by the local government.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office social media, the driver of a UTV on a public roadway must have a valid driver's license, and the vehicle must be licensed as a wheeled all-terrain vehicle, with a "restricted vehicle" plate. It is the operator's responsibility to know where you can legally drive one.
"These things are definitely, they're fun to have but they're not really a toy," said Jackson Philip, a sales professional at Central Powersports. "They are a high-performance off-road vehicle and they have to be treated as such."
Between 2015 to 2017, 22 people died in ATV accidents in Washington, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Philip said he has had a couple of close calls on his side-by-side but nothing compares to the avalanche he was in 3 years ago, he said people have to be aware of their surroundings when riding an off-roading vehicle.
"One time we were up in North Bend riding up on a road and we were parked right beneath a huge ledge. We all of a sudden heard this noise rumbling and all this snow came down and basically covered the side-by-side," said Philip. "We jumped in my buddy's car and thank god everything was alright, but when we hopped out... the only way you can see the thing (UTV) was because the light on the whip was still blinking."
Before getting on a side-by-side, Philip said you need to know your limit and how to operate the vehicle.
Also, when you're driving a car on the roadway, be extra vigilant.
"Be aware that there's more riders out there," said Tim Dattilio the manager at Central Powersports. "They look different, they are moving at a different pace than the rest of the vehicles. Just be aware that some are faster some are slower. Keep in mind these people don't have the cage around them to keep them safe like a car does and if an accident happens between you and an ATV then the ATV is probably going to lose."
Before you get on an ATV or UTV, remember to always wear proper safety equipment, like a helmet and goggles.
If you plan on driving on the roadway, try to stay as visible as possible.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said since most of the general public has not experienced sharing the road with a UTV, deputies encourage drivers of UTVs to be extra cautious while driving.
For more information about laws in Washington, click HERE.
