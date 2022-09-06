risks for teen drivers

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-

With school back in session and more teens on the road, the West Richland Police Department has some safety tips for young drivers.

Among other safety tips, the WRPD wants parents to ensure that their teen drivers are getting enough sleep to be safe behind the wheel.

Back to school bus safety tips from the WSP

The top risks for teen drivers are:

Alcohol.

Seat belt use.

Distracted driving.

Speeding.

Passengers.

Drowsy driving.

More safe driving tips and information for teen drivers can be found at the national highway traffic safety administration.